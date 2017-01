By SHERI RADFORD

Is the wet winter weather getting you down? For a reprieve, head to Ian Tan Gallery on South Granville. On the outside wall you’ll find a kaleidoscopic mural sure to brighten even the drabbest of grey Vancouver days—and make a blue-sky day even better. The cheerful mural is based on a piece by Ontario artist Kristofir Dean, whose vibrant paintings are displayed inside the gallery. According to Dean, colour “stirs the mind, heart and spirit.” We couldn’t agree more.