By SHERI RADFORD

Jun. 6, 2017 Are you ready to rock out to “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” then party like it’s the ’80s again? It’s bound to be a headbanging good time at Rogers Arena when Def Leppard (pictured) takes the stage after opening acts Poison (with all the original members) and Tesla. Expect some Hysteria and maybe even some Pyromania.