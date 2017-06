By SHERI RADFORD

Jun. 15-Jul. 29, 2017 When you’re down in the dumps after being dumped, why not turn that heartache into art? Written by three unlucky-in-love gals from Toronto, Bittergirl the play led to Bittergirl the book and now Bittergirl: The Musical. This funny, feisty show bursts onto the Granville Island Stage with hilarious vignettes and girl-group hits such as “Be My Baby,” “I Will Survive” and (of course) “Where Did Our Love Go.” Who knew heartbreak could be so entertaining?