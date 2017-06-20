Bill Reid Gallery Exhibit: Those Who Are Amazing at Making Things

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Sep. 4, 2017 Maestro. Virtuoso. Whiz-bang. Whatever you call them, Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art has their work in Xi Xanya Dzam: Those Who Are Amazing at Making Things. This not-to-be-missed exhibit features pieces by 11 recipients of BC Lifetime Creative Achievement Awards for First Nations Art, including luminaries such as Robert Davidson, Susan Point and Bob Dempsey (“Raven Frog Headdress,” pictured). These impressive artists are certainly gifted, but you get the gift with all the works on display under one roof.