By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Skilled shutterbugs go beyond point-and-shoot photography in Allegory (Apr. 13 to May 6). Kenneth Gillespie’s sculptural snaps (“Piling Patterns,” pictured) invite interpretation, and use technology to render the image as envisioned by the artist. On the other end of the spectrum, Julie Prescott presents unaltered images with a reflective tone. See pieces by both artists at Deer Lake Gallery.