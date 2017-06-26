Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival 2017

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jun. 1 to Sep. 23, 2017 All the world’s a stage—but perhaps none is more picturesque than seaside Vanier Park, where open-air tents pop up every summer for Bard on the Beach. The popular Shakespeare festival features four different plays, such as The Winter’s Tale and The Merchant of Venice, and even transports wisecracking Much Ado About Nothing to 1950s Italy. Also taking centre stage: lectures, live music and family nights, plus a peekaboo panorama of ocean and mountains. It’s a theatre-goer’s dream that lasts far longer than a midsummer’s night—it goes all summer long.