By JILL VON SPRECKEN

In an era where street art is around every corner, Sonny Assu’s graffiti-esque tags stand out. Except his canvas isn’t brick—it’s Emily Carr’s famed paintings. In We Come to Witness: Sonny Assu in Dialogue with Emily Carr at the Vancouver Art Gallery (to Apr. 23), Assu interrupts Carr’s works by adding Kwakwaka’wakw-style formline elements, reaffirming First Nations’ place in her landscapes.