September 9th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Artist Collab: Northwest Coast Meets New Zealand

Artist Collab: Northwest Coast Meets New Zealand

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Find the beautiful results of Singletary and Gardiner's perfect pairing at Spirit Wrestler Gallery.

Find the exquisite results of Singletary and Gardiner’s powerful pairing at Spirit Wrestler Gallery.

Sep. 9 to 30, 2017 Two heads are better than one. For proof, go no further than Spirit Wrestler’s Pacific Currents: New Collaborations in Glass and Jade. This creative collab crossed cultures and an ocean, bringing together two far-flung artists: Preston Singletary, a Northwest Coast First Nations glass artist; and Lewis Gardiner, a New Zealand–based Maori jade artist. The result? Traditional stories and designs that find form in innovative new artworks. Now that’s a dynamic duo.

