Artist Collab: Northwest Coast Meets New Zealand

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sep. 9 to 30, 2017 Two heads are better than one. For proof, go no further than Spirit Wrestler’s Pacific Currents: New Collaborations in Glass and Jade. This creative collab crossed cultures and an ocean, bringing together two far-flung artists: Preston Singletary, a Northwest Coast First Nations glass artist; and Lewis Gardiner, a New Zealand–based Maori jade artist. The result? Traditional stories and designs that find form in innovative new artworks. Now that’s a dynamic duo.