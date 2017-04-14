Artfully Furnished

By CHLOË LAI

There are statement pieces, and then there are stately pieces. The bold, elegant designs by Moissonnier are both. These French master cabinetmakers have spent over a hundred years pairing the iconic luxury of 18th-century France—the Golden Age of furniture—with bright colours and unexpectedly playful patterns like leopard print or wildflowers. Their whimsical Yaletown showroom makes shopping for furniture feel like a ride on an eccentric, first-class time machine. One visit and you’ll understand why the French government has called Moissonnier “living heritage.”