Art & Sole

By SHERI RADFORD

Seeking an unusual souvenir that comes with a side of philanthropy? Look no further than Six Hundred Four. This new boutique in Gastown partners with Vancouver artists to produce limited-edition footwear. Each artist creates a new piece of art, which is then digitally printed onto 604 pairs of hand-crafted shoes, spread across four unisex styles. These cool kicks are guaranteed conversation starters. And visiting the sneaker gallery is less like a typical shopping trip and more like an excursion to a funky underground gallery. Bonus: 6.04% of each sale is donated to a charity chosen by the artist, which means you can look good and feel good at the same time.