Aquatic Affection

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

On Feb. 11, treat your valentine to good food and fishy fun at the Hugs & Fishes Dinner & Sleepover at the Vancouver Aquarium. Couples start with a three-course meal, then meet with veterinarians for a lively lesson on how sea animals get frisky. An up-close-and-personal look at the aquarium’s marine residents follows, and a sizzling couples’ cooking competition tops off the night’s activities. Once you’ve flaunted your culinary chops, snuggle up and doze off together, and after dreaming of seals and sea otters rise and shine to a hot breakfast buffet.