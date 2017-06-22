Andina Brewing Joins the Local Beer Scene Chloe Lai

By TIM PAWSEY

The latest addition to the city’s burgeoning beer scene, Andina Brewing makes beer with a difference. The Amaya family, who hail from Columbia, take great pride in blending their native culture with that of their adopted home. The brewery is the first in Canada to use Patagonia Malt—and the results are impressive: Totuma, a well-balanced, refreshing Kölsch; the heartily hopped but also gently honeyed Monita Blonde IPA; Melcocha Andean Mild Ale, with a hint of molasses; and easy-drinking, copper-toned and malty Ay Ay Ay. Sample them all and more, including wines and cocktails in the tasting lounge, which also serves excellent Columbian bites. Don’t overlook the revolving selection of ceviches, with plantain chips. Vivid yellow, with its 18-m- (60-ft-) tall mural of “La Pola” girl, Andina’s building is hard to miss—and already a popular East Van landmark.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com