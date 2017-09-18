Alfresco Art

Get a glimpse of Vancouver’s most beloved sculptures without ever leaving the sunshine

By CHLOË LAI + Photos by KK LAW

Vancouver artist Douglas Coupland’s “Golden Tree”, a 13-m- (43-ft-) high sculpture made of steel-reinforced resin and fibreglass with a hand-finished gold exterior, awaits an audience near the Marine Drive SkyTrain station. Step inside this to-scale replica of the beloved 800-year-old Stanley Park Hollow Tree for souvenir snaps that echo through the centuries.

Softly stoic amid the hustle and bustle of West Hastings and Hornby streets, “Dance of Time I” by Salvador Dalí spends its final month in Vancouver inviting passersby to rethink their relationship with time and space.

On Granville Island, Brazilian street-artist duo OSGEMEOS have transformed six silos at a working concrete factory into “Giants,” colourful characters that tower over both pedestrians and boats.

Douglas Coupland’s “Digital Orca,” a massive pixelated aluminium whale, pairs the city’s penchant for high-tech innovation with its love of Pacific Northwest wildlife. This playful landmark resembles a giant LEGO sculpture.

High atop an old-growth cedar tree at a busy transit hub near Science World, Marcus Bowcott’s “Trans Am Totem” pays homage to First Nations totem poles while critiquing consumer culture.