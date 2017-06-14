  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
June 14th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Abstract Angles: Otto Rogers Exhibit at Gallery Jones

Abstract Angles: Otto Rogers Exhibit at Gallery Jones

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Trumpet's Song" by Otto Rogers

“Trumpet’s Song” by Otto Rogers

Jun. 8 to Jul. 8, 2017 This geometry certainly isn’t textbook. Famed Canadian artist Otto Rogers explores the principles of unity and light—drawing from his Bahá’í faith—to create meditative-yet-dynamic works that spark the imagination. Early in his six-decade-long career, Rogers was inspired by cubism and constructivism, the effects of which can be seen in bold acrylic-on-canvas pieces like “Trumpet’s Song” (pictured). Explore his graphic, textured world in New Paintings at Gallery Jones.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article