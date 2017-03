By CHLOË LAI

There’s an element of earthly magic to award-winning artist Katie Cheung’s mixed-media and acrylic-on-canvas paintings. Flowers blossom freely across the scene, inspired by her boundless love of gardening. Born in Hong Kong and trained in Vancouver, Cheung is constantly experimenting with colours and styles, creating lush pieces that dance between realism and dream states. Explore her energetic and introspective works in Beyond Nature II, at Art Beatus until March 31.