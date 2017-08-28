5 Scenic Dining Destinations

By TIM PAWSEY

H2 Rotisserie & Bar Right on the seawall, this newly launched patio lures with spiced rotisserie chicken, West Coast crab cakes and more—plus breathtaking harbour and Stanley Park views.

Provence Marinaside Go early for an outdoor perch at this South of France salute on False Creek—and sip bubbles from the city’s most extensive sparkling list by the glass.

Galley Patio & Grill Head west to this casual hang-out on scenic Jericho Beach for sweeping views, local brews and tasty salmon burgers.

The Boathouse Giant sliding glass walls bring English Bay inside at this busy seafood spot on Kitsilano’s shore.

Ancora Splurge on a caviar taster or seafood tower at this elegant spot that blends Peruvian and Japanese influences, across from Granville Island.

