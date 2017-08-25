  • eat
August 25th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > 35 Things Kids Love About Vancouver

35 Things Kids Love About Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD + Photos by KK Law

Kids can choose from a cornucopia of ice cream flavours on Granville Island.

  1. Splashing around in seaside Kitsilano Pool and Second Beach Pool.
  2. Grinder and Coola, two orphaned grizzly bears at Grouse Mountain.
  3. Putting the pedal to the metal at Richmond Go-Karts.
  4. On a windy day, flying a kite in Vanier Park.
  5. Waving a foam finger and rooting for the Vancouver Whitecaps—BC’s first Major League Soccer club—in BC Place.
  6. Getting an adrenaline rush on the Capilano Suspension Bridge, which sways 70 m (230 ft) above the Capilano River.
  7. Walking, running, biking or blading along the 22-km (13.7-mi) seawall.
  8. Cooling off in the Granville Island Waterpark.
  9. Watching all the canine antics in one of downtown’s many off-leash dog parks (see Map 1).
  10. Sightseeing the old-fashioned way with Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours.
  11. Watching musicals such as Mary Poppins outdoors at Theatre Under the Stars (to Aug. 19).
  12. Rialto, Mak and Kunik. These “otterly” adorable rescued sea otter pups are just one of many reasons to visit the Vancouver Aquarium.
  13. Snuggling under a blanket to watch movies such as Beauty and the Beast (Aug. 1), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Aug. 15) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Aug. 22), shown outdoors at the EVO Summer Cinema Series.
  14. Soaring high above the city in a helicopter with Helijet (page 85) or a seaplane with Harbour Air.
  15. Screaming with glee and terror on all the gravity-defying rides at The Fair at the PNE (Aug. 19 to Sep. 4).
  16. Watching Shakespeare’s plays performed in a tent at Bard on the Beach (to Sep. 23).
  17. Spotting all the wildlife in Stanley Park—but staying far, far away from the skunks.
  18. Building sandcastles on the beach, and trying to stop the tide from coming in.

    The Granville Island Waterpark keeps tots, tykes and tweens entertained for hours.

  19. Ice cream, ice cream and more ice cream from popular spots such as Soft Peaks, Earnest and Rain or Shine.
  20. Cheering for a home run at a Vancouver Canadians baseball game.
  21. Watching the CAF Snowbirds roar overhead during the Abbotsford International Airshow (Aug. 11 to 13).
  22. Meeting all the adorable animals at Maplewood Farm.
  23. Watching live music and dance outdoors at the Kitsilano Showboat (to Aug. 19).
  24. Seeing orcas in the wild on a whale-watching tour.
  25. Fish ’n’ chips from favourite outdoor spots such as Go Fish and Pajo’s.
  26. Taking a spin on the 105-year-old carousel at the Burnaby Village Museum.
  27. Watching the BC Lions score touchdown after touchdown in BC Place.
  28. Rocketing down the water slides at Big Splash.
  29. Watching the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks (Aug. 2 and 5) light up the skies over English Bay.
  30. Admiring the view from the Sea to Sky Gondola, which whisks riders up to the summit, 885 m (2,900 ft) above sea level, in just 10 minutes.
  31. Douglas Coupland’s 8-m- (25-ft-) tall “Digital Orca” art installation outside the Vancouver Convention Centre (Map 1: B6), which looks like it was built out of enormous LEGO blocks.
  32. Exploring Vancouver from the water with Aquabus and False Creek Ferries.
  33. Watching buskers perform on Granville Island (page N3).
  34. Getting lost—then found again—in the Elizabethan hedge maze at VanDusen Botanical Garden.
  35. Watching all the seaplanes and boats in the busy inner harbour.

 

