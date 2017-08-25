35 Things Kids Love About Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD + Photos by KK Law
- Splashing around in seaside Kitsilano Pool and Second Beach Pool.
- Grinder and Coola, two orphaned grizzly bears at Grouse Mountain.
- Putting the pedal to the metal at Richmond Go-Karts.
- On a windy day, flying a kite in Vanier Park.
- Waving a foam finger and rooting for the Vancouver Whitecaps—BC’s first Major League Soccer club—in BC Place.
- Getting an adrenaline rush on the Capilano Suspension Bridge, which sways 70 m (230 ft) above the Capilano River.
- Walking, running, biking or blading along the 22-km (13.7-mi) seawall.
- Cooling off in the Granville Island Waterpark.
- Watching all the canine antics in one of downtown’s many off-leash dog parks (see Map 1).
- Sightseeing the old-fashioned way with Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours.
- Watching musicals such as Mary Poppins outdoors at Theatre Under the Stars (to Aug. 19).
- Rialto, Mak and Kunik. These “otterly” adorable rescued sea otter pups are just one of many reasons to visit the Vancouver Aquarium.
- Snuggling under a blanket to watch movies such as Beauty and the Beast (Aug. 1), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Aug. 15) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Aug. 22), shown outdoors at the EVO Summer Cinema Series.
- Soaring high above the city in a helicopter with Helijet (page 85) or a seaplane with Harbour Air.
- Screaming with glee and terror on all the gravity-defying rides at The Fair at the PNE (Aug. 19 to Sep. 4).
- Watching Shakespeare’s plays performed in a tent at Bard on the Beach (to Sep. 23).
- Spotting all the wildlife in Stanley Park—but staying far, far away from the skunks.
- Building sandcastles on the beach, and trying to stop the tide from coming in.
- Ice cream, ice cream and more ice cream from popular spots such as Soft Peaks, Earnest and Rain or Shine.
- Cheering for a home run at a Vancouver Canadians baseball game.
- Watching the CAF Snowbirds roar overhead during the Abbotsford International Airshow (Aug. 11 to 13).
- Meeting all the adorable animals at Maplewood Farm.
- Watching live music and dance outdoors at the Kitsilano Showboat (to Aug. 19).
- Seeing orcas in the wild on a whale-watching tour.
- Fish ’n’ chips from favourite outdoor spots such as Go Fish and Pajo’s.
- Taking a spin on the 105-year-old carousel at the Burnaby Village Museum.
- Watching the BC Lions score touchdown after touchdown in BC Place.
- Rocketing down the water slides at Big Splash.
- Watching the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks (Aug. 2 and 5) light up the skies over English Bay.
- Admiring the view from the Sea to Sky Gondola, which whisks riders up to the summit, 885 m (2,900 ft) above sea level, in just 10 minutes.
- Douglas Coupland’s 8-m- (25-ft-) tall “Digital Orca” art installation outside the Vancouver Convention Centre (Map 1: B6), which looks like it was built out of enormous LEGO blocks.
- Exploring Vancouver from the water with Aquabus and False Creek Ferries.
- Watching buskers perform on Granville Island (page N3).
- Getting lost—then found again—in the Elizabethan hedge maze at VanDusen Botanical Garden.
- Watching all the seaplanes and boats in the busy inner harbour.