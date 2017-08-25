35 Things Kids Love About Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD + Photos by KK Law

Grinder and Coola, two orphaned grizzly bears at Grouse Mountain



Putting the pedal to the metal at Richmond Go-Karts

On a windy day, flying a kite in Vanier Park

Waving a foam finger and rooting for the Vancouver Whitecaps —BC’s first Major League Soccer club—in BC Place.

Getting an adrenaline rush on the Capilano Suspension Bridge , which sways 70 m (230 ft) above the Capilano River.

Walking, running, biking or blading along the 22-km (13.7-mi) seawall.

Cooling off in the Granville Island Waterpark

Watching all the canine antics in one of downtown’s many off-leash dog parks (see Map 1).

Mary Poppins outdoors at Watching musicals such asoutdoors at Theatre Under the Stars (to Aug. 19).

Rialto, Mak and Kunik. These “otterly” adorable rescued sea otter pups are just one of many reasons to visit the Vancouver Aquarium

Beauty and the Beast (Aug. 1), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Aug. 15) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Aug. 22), shown outdoors at the Snuggling under a blanket to watch movies such as(Aug. 1),(Aug. 15) and(Aug. 22), shown outdoors at the EVO Summer Cinema Series

Soaring high above the city in a helicopter with Helijet (page 85) or a seaplane with Harbour Air

Screaming with glee and terror on all the gravity-defying rides at The Fair at the PNE (Aug. 19 to Sep. 4).

Watching Shakespeare’s plays performed in a tent at Bard on the Beach (to Sep. 23).

Spotting all the wildlife in Stanley Park —but staying far, far away from the skunks.

Building sandcastles on the beach, and trying to stop the tide from coming in.

Cheering for a home run at a Vancouver Canadians baseball game

Watching the CAF Snowbirds roar overhead during the Abbotsford International Airshow (Aug. 11 to 13).

Meeting all the adorable animals at Maplewood Farm

Watching live music and dance outdoors at the Kitsilano Showboat (to Aug. 19).

Seeing orcas in the wild on a whale-watching tour

Fish ’n’ chips from favourite outdoor spots such as Go Fish and Pajo’s

Taking a spin on the 105-year-old carousel at the Burnaby Village Museum

Watching the BC Lions score touchdown after touchdown in BC Place

Rocketing down the water slides at Big Splash

Watching the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks (Aug. 2 and 5) light up the skies over English Bay.

Admiring the view from the Sea to Sky Gondola , which whisks riders up to the summit, 885 m (2,900 ft) above sea level, in just 10 minutes.

Douglas Coupland’s 8-m- (25-ft-) tall “Digital Orca” art installation outside the Vancouver Convention Centre (Map 1: B6), which looks like it was built out of enormous LEGO blocks.

Watching buskers perform on Granville Island (page N3).

Getting lost—then found again—in the Elizabethan hedge maze at VanDusen Botanical Garden