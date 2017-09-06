25 Things We Love About Gastown

By DANIELLE CUNNINGHAM

Sep. 2017

1. The charming exposed-brick buildings and cobblestone streets that tell stories of years past.

2. Iconic landmarks such as the Gastown Steam Clock, Victory Square and statue of Gassy Jack.

3. Sipping a perfect brew from Prado Cafe, where each cup brims with local roasts from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters. Soak up the lively atmosphere and fill your plate with sweet waffles, poached eggs, salads and more.

4. Endless brunch options, such as Breakfast Cassoulet with chorizo and duck confit at Jules Bistro, or The Dirty Breakfast made with duck confit at Catch 122.

5. Panoramic views of the city from the observation deck at the Vancouver Lookout.

6. Sampling local brews at the iconic Steamworks Brewing Co. or Six Acres. Pair your ale with the scrumptious selection of mini burgers at Six Acres—go West Coast with the crab burgers, topped with pickled daikon, spicy tartar sauce and cilantro.

7. The captivating Canadian aboriginal art, sculptures and jewellery at the Inuit Gallery of Vancouver and Coastal Peoples Fine Art Gallery.

8. Lounging in CRAB Park and getting a glimpse of Vancouver’s working port. Watch as cruise ships, container ships, SeaBuses and helicopters frequent the waters, with the North Shore’s twin peaks as a scenic backdrop.

9. All the vegan comfort fare at MeeT.

10. Lebanese-style eats from Nuba, which boasts many vegan-friendly options such as the Najib’s Special: crispy cauliflower tossed in sea salt and served with tahini.

11. Searching for souvenirs and all things Canadian in the gift shops lining Water Street.

12. Irresistible Mexican fare and margaritas at Tacofino, or mezcal and tequila flights at La Mezcaleria.

13. Mouth-watering excursions around the neighbourhood with Taste Vancouver Food Tours.

14. The limited-edition kicks, custom-designed by local artists, at Six Hundred Four. Proceeds go to charities chosen by each artist.

15. Stopping by Woodward’s Atrium (Map 1: C7) for an impromptu game of basketball or performance on the community piano. This character-rich area was once the heart of Vancouver’s shopping district.

16. Discovering new styles at Kit and Ace. The local company makes sporty but sophisticated clothes using technical cashmere.

17. Pizza from Nicli Antica Pizzeria. “Delizioso!”

18. Indulging in creative French-style cuisine at L’Abattoir, or upscale modern German dishes at Bauhaus.

19. Taste-bud-pleasing take-out from the pan-Asian menu at Bao Down or the extensive sandwich list at Meat & Bread.

20. Shopping for contemporary home decor and timeless treasures at Parliament Interiors.

21. Catching a live show at Guilt & Co. This underground lounge is renowned for its palate-pleasing nibbles and full calendar of eclectic performances, from cabaret to improv.

22. Craft cocktails and exotic Asian-inspired dishes at Pidgin and The Diamond.

23. Canadian fare with a modern twist from The Flying Pig. If the weather cooperates, grab a table on the idyllic patio.

24. The vibrant nightlife. Make the evening one to remember with patio drinks at The Lamplighter and live music at Revel Room.

25. Decadent desserts and champagne at Mosquito.