By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Hit the slopes at sunrise and keep shredding through the night. On Feb. 11, Grouse Mountain is open around the clock for 24 Hours of Winter. Snow junkies can enjoy a full day of all their favourite alpine action, including skiing, snowboarding and mountaintop ice skating, while live music, games and giveaways provide plenty of fun between runs. Whatever your sport, make sure you don’t stop till you get enough!