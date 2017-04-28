2017 Where to Dine Awards: Vancouver

By TIM PAWSEY



Welcome to our 21st annual awards issue. Much more than merely a contest, Where to Dine celebrates Vancouver as a global dining destination. This is a city that validates the openness, cultural awareness and exuberant curiosity that define Canada, through acceptance and exploration of all cuisines. We salute the chefs, servers, sommeliers and restaurateurs who make this place such a food-lover’s paradise.

Critics’ Choice

LES CLEFS D’OR CANADA SILVER SERVICE

Ancora

When it comes to the inside scoop, the concierge is your best friend. Vancouver’s Les Clefs d’Or are tireless in their search for dining excellence—and happily recommend those who consistently over-deliver.

This waterfront gem on the downtown side of False Creek blends Peruvian, Japanese and other influences with fresh West Coast ingredients. Such licence yields Aji-panca-glazed sablefish, seared scallops with pork belly, and grilled steak with yuca fries, autumn vegetables and chimichurri.

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Kissa Tanto

Chef Joël Watanabe and partner Tannis Ling’s gorgeous retro-Chinatown newbie has set not just the town but the entire country on fire with its artful melding of Japanese and Italian styles. Plates, precise but gorgeous, sashay with ease from Tokyo to Tuscany. And while ingredients may surprise, they always marry seamlessly, with the likes of lamb shoulder with kimchi glaze, or porchetta agnolotti with kombu-cured olives.

FINALISTS

Nightingale

Close to the convention centre, and casual but polished, this unabashed nod to all things Canadian sports a clubby lower lounge and expansive, always buzzing, airy upstairs. A cornucopia of tastes includes Manila clams, Salt Spring mussels, grilled rockfish, avocado toast, braised beef cheeks, pork belly, squash tortelloni, marinated beets, pizza and pasta.

Savio Volpe

A short cab ride from downtown, this Mount Pleasant neighbourhood destination is a modern riff on the classic osteria. Locals order “bagna cauda” vegetables with hot anchovy and garlic “fondue,” black kale and Pecorino salad, as well as hearty daily meat specials from the wood-fired grill. Wines are well chosen and the service is smart and friendly.

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD

Miku Restaurant

A few steps from Canada Place, this striking waterfront room serves Aburi (flame-seared) sushi, with many local ingredients underpinned by a firm commitment to the environment. Ocean Wise offerings run the gamut, from miso-baked sablefish to wild salmon. Their vigorous promotion of sustainable species contributes to healthy oceans for generations to come.

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Aki

When the original Aki opened on Powell Street more than half a century ago, in 1963, it pre-dated by some 20 years the sushi craze that still helps define the city’s culinary mosaic. Though now under new ownership and in its third location, the restaurant still offers the bento box lunches, sushi and robata that for many were their introduction to Japanese cuisine.

LES DAMES D’ESCOFFIER TRAILBLAZER

Megan Buckley

Hy’s Restaurants of Canada

Megan Buckley is one of the most senior and accomplished female food and beverage operations managers in Canada. Starting her career on Granville Island, she went on to open numerous restaurants, eventually becoming Vice-President of Operations for Hy’s and subsequently Chief Operations Officer.

Buckley leads by example: she offers opportunities equally to both young and more experienced staff, in a respectful learning environment. Over the years she has mentored a small army of entrepreneurial spirits, and she continues to shape an unbiased road map for the next generation of the hospitality industry. The success of Hy’s Canada with her at the helm is a testament to her tenacity, fairness, business acumen and commitment to excellence. Megan Buckley is firmly ensconced at the top of a male-dominated industry—an achievement to celebrate, indeed.

Les Dames d’Escoffier brings together women in leadership roles in the culinary, hospitality and beverage industries.

LEADERSHIP

David Hawksworth

Hawksworth Restaurant, Nightingale

To read about why we presented this award to chef David Hawksworth, click here.

Readers’ Choice

SEAFOOD

Coast

Elegant and bustling, this two-tier marine emporium lures with an impressive haul of fresh seafood, from oysters, crab cakes and fish ’n’ chips to steamers, cioppino and Dover sole meunière, not to mention a spectacular seafood tower and a plethora of tempting platters.

FINALISTS Blue Water Cafe; Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House.

WEST COAST

Cactus Club Cafe

This ever-growing network of casual fine dining rooms continues to spread its regional style—defined by fresh ingredients and inventive flair—across the country. Highlights from Rob Feenie’s classic plates include the tuna stack, ceviche with Lois Lake steelhead trout, ravioli and prawn duo, and the decidedly addictive tuna cone.

FINALISTS Hawksworth Restaurant; Coast.

STEAK

Black + Blue

In sumptuous surroundings on three levels, this carnivore’s delight specializes in premium beef, dry-aged in a pink-hued Himalayan-salt-walled cellar. Take the glass elevator to the equally extravagant rooftop patio, which boasts its own separate kitchen and a battalion of fireplaces to fight those chilly evenings.

FINALISTS The Keg Steakhouse + Bar; Gotham Steakhouse & Bar.

ITALIAN

Ask For Luigi

In Railtown, just east of Gastown, the restaurant that redefined casual dining in Vancouver (it was named Vancouver Magazine’s restaurant of the year for 2015) continues to delight. Go for house-made pasta and robust flavours, such as pappardelle and pheasant ragu or farfalle with gorgonzola and walnut gremolata, served family-style, plus smart wines and spritzes, too.

FINALISTS CinCin Ristorante + Bar; Italian Kitchen.

FRENCH

Le Crocodile

The bastion of classic French cuisine in Vancouver, Michel Jacob’s enduring salute to Alsace and beyond never fails to impress. The best-kept secret is lunch, when regulars linger over onion tart, lobster tempura with scallops, duck confit or venison medallions. At dinner, the chef’s tasting menu is de rigueur. Service is precise but unobtrusive.

FINALISTS Les Faux Bourgeois; L’Abattoir.

EUROPEAN

Chambar Restaurant

The perfect pre-theatre or post-game choice, this sumptuous and sexy red-brick room delivers polished flavours of Belgium and Morocco, such as braised lamb shank in tagine, moules-frites, ratatouille with halloumi, and canard with gnocchi. Equally impressive is the strong cellar and team of savvy sommeliers.

FINALISTS Bauhaus; The Greek by Anatoli.

LATIN

Baru Latino

Tucked away on the leafy West Side, this neighbourhood enclave yields a wealth of Latin tapas, from chilli prawns to three kinds of ceviche, as well as guava-glazed pork, paella and steak chimichurri, served in a cozy, laid-back setting.

FINALISTS Cuchillo; La Mezcaleria.

HOTEL DINING

Yew Seafood + Bar

The Four Seasons’ flagship, under executive chef Weimar Gomez, offers a clever merging of West Coast and classic continental styles in a gorgeous naturally lit setting. Must-tastes include a lobster bisque with peas and crispy leeks, grilled sea scallops bathed in black truffle vinaigrette, and mahi-mahi with clams and seaweed sauce.

FINALISTS Hawksworth Restaurant; Notch8 Restaurant & Bar.

FINE DINING

Hawksworth Restaurant

Flawless, artful plates are the hallmark of David Hawksworth’s namesake room at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia. The chef explores Canadian and BC flavours, including pan-roasted scallops with foraged mushrooms, charred octopus and black-peppered tuna tataki, as well as a superlative tasting menu.

FINALISTS Five Sails Restaurant; Bishop’s.

INDIAN

Vij’s Restaurant

The man who reinvented Indian cuisine continues his reign in his dazzling new Cambie Street restaurant, serving enduring hallmarks such as wine-marinated lamb “popsicles” in fenugreek cream and marinated duck breast in a mango reduction and kalonji (fennel) curry. The no-reservations policy means early birds get a table, plus a chance for chai with Vikram Vij himself.

FINALISTS Rangoli; East Is East.

ASIAN

Phnom Penh Restaurant

An East Side mainstay, this no-nonsense haunt has been serving authentic Cambodian specialties since the ’80s, after the family fled their war-torn homeland for Canada. Regulars swear by the green papaya salad, butter beef, stewed beef with egg noodles, crispy chicken wings, curried frog legs, spicy basil clams, black-pepper squid and steamed pork dumplings.

FINALISTS Sawasdee Thai Restaurant; Maenam; Pink Elephant Thai.

JAPANESE

Minami

Locals pack into this busy modern lounge and well-concealed patio in the heart of Yaletown to experience cutting-edge Japanese cuisine. House faves range from tamari-soy-grilled BC octopus to braised beef short ribs, served in a sophisticated setting adorned with giant boldly coloured murals by renowned painter Hideki Kimura.

FINALISTS Miko Sushi; Tojo’s.

CHINESE

Kirin Restaurant

The longest-running contemporary Chinese restaurant outside of Chinatown, Kirin delights with classic Northern Chinese specialties, dramatically presented, such as Kung Pao lobster or crab with black bean and chilli sauce, plucked from live tanks, as well as the celebrated Peking duck and roast suckling pig.

FINALISTS Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie; Peaceful Restaurant.

BRUNCH

Café Medina

The “serious” brunch spot in town draws crowds from early in the morning, who line up for a unique take on classic dishes such as fricassées, eggs all ways and even cassoulets, not to mention the city’s best waffles and lavender lattes, all amiably served in a sophisticated setting.

FINALISTS Yolks; Twisted Fork Bistro; Jam Cafe.

FOOD CART

Tacofino’s White Lightning

Tofino meets Mexico streetside at Dunsmuir and Burrard, as this popular food truck dishes up the best of bricks-and-mortar Tacofino, from the rightly celebrated crispy Pacific cod fish taco (with the works: salsa, cabbage and chipotle mayo) to chicken tacos, pork gringas, vegan burritos and other treats.

FINALISTS Japadog; Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck.

PUB FARE

Tap & Barrel

These vista-kissed hop-and-grape emporiums live up to their name, with savvy selections of BC brews and wines accompanied by down-home hearty fare. Good tastes roam from gyoza, Pacific cod and chips, and a seared spicy tuna burger to local-wild-mushroom pizza, pulled-bacon craft-beer mac and cheese, and more.

FINALISTS Mahony & Sons; Steamworks Brewing Co.

BEER EXPERIENCE

Alibi Room

In a heritage block on Gastown’s eastern fringe, this laid-back pub is a mecca for craft-beer lovers, with some 50 brews on tap, from near and away, as well as rotating cask offerings from local breweries. Nor are wines overlooked, with a focus on boutique and natural drops, all offered with sustainable bites to go along.

FINALISTS BierCraft; 33 Acres Brewery; Parallel 49 Brewing.

PATIO

Cactus Club Cafe

Whether on the concourse across from the Olympic Cauldron or on the sandy shores of English Bay, these dynamic destinations offer the best of both worlds, inside and out—and sometimes in-between: the Coal Harbour location also boasts a dramatic glass wall that slides aside to bring the panorama in.

FINALISTS Tap & Barrel; Dockside Restaurant.

DESSERT

Thierry

A little slice of Paris in Vancouver, Thierry Busset’s authentic patisserie is a lesson in sweet seduction that tempts with all manner of macarons, hand-crafted chocolates and cakes, plus savouries, superb coffees, teas, spirits and more.

FINALISTS Mosquito; Sweet Revenge Patisserie.

To see our Whistler winners, click here.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com