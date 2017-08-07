You Are Here: The French Quarter

1. Bite into a delicious and cheesy Croque Monsieur at the quaint Café Bicyclette, or take one of its picnic basket lunches to go and enjoy it in a nearby park. 8627, rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 St.), 587-524-8090.

2. Every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, shop for artisan foods, custom crafts, and other hand-made goods from local vendors at the French Quarter Farmers’ Market. La Cité Francophone, 8627, rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 St.), 780-463-1144.

3. Traditional Korean fare is on the menu at Bul Go Gi House, where it is best to bring a large group to enjoy mouth-watering dishes such as Beef Bulgogi and Bibimbap. 8813-92 St., 780-466-2330.

4. When you step into Duggan’s Boundary Irish Pub, you’ll feel transported to a neighbourhood pub in Ireland with its traditional Irish fare, such as Steak and Guinness Stew and County Kerry Salad. 9013-88 Ave., 780-465-4834.

5. A hub of French culture, La Cité Francophone hosts innovative events throughout the year, including plays during the Edmonton International Fringe Festival and new artworks in Galerie Cité. 8627, rue Marie-Anne- Gaboury (91 St.), 780-463-1144.

6. Stroll around the University of Alberta’s Campus Saint-Jean to view its beautiful brick buildings and public artworks, such as Esprit Ours (Bear Spirit) by stone sculptor Stewart Steinhauer. 8406, rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 St.), 780-465-8700.

7. Dedicated to French artists, Galerie CAVA exhibits works from new and emerging artists. Through August 12, you can view an exhibit from Quebec artist Caroline Blais and the hidden sides of the art world. 9103-95 Ave., 780-461- 3427.

8. The upscale Red Ox Inn offers a cozy and intimate fine dining experience with 12 small tables, an extensive wine list, and locally sourced food. 9420-91 St., 780-465-5727.

9. Not only does The Wired Cup serve a great cup of coffee, but they also offer fresh-baked goods, tasty sandwiches, and cool and eclectic gifts. 9418-91 St., 780-462-6628.

Also, during the Fringe Festival (August 17-27), a free shuttle bus will travel between Old Strathcona and the French Quarter, making this an even more convenient neighbourhood to visit.