You Are Here: Highlands

Named in 1912 in a contest offering a $50 prize, the Highlands is a historical and quaint area filled with unique shops and restaurants. Walk the neighbourhood to experience cute character homes, a gorgeous view of the river valley along Ada Blvd., superb dining, and one-of-a-kind boutiques.

1. Satisfy your sugar (or nostalgia) craving with retro and imported candies at Be-a-Bella! The shop is also filled with eclectic gift ideas. 6510-112 Ave., 587-521-8085.

2. A recent addition to the neighbourhood, Bodega is a cozy spot to share savoury Spanish tapas paired well with a refined wine selection. 6509-112 Ave., 780-757-0137.

3. Browse a diverse mix of vintage and repurposed furniture and décor for your home at Apple Box Boutique. This cute store also offers workshops on trendy skills such as chalk painting and artisan crafts. 6507-112 Ave., 780-479-0007.

4. Go on a treasure hunt at Chickies Antiques, whose vintage collection overflows into the yard and will add a rustic aesthetic to any home. 11204-65 St., 780-479-1928.

5. Inside the beautiful historic brick building of La Bohème, you’ll be treated to an authentic French fine-dining experience that includes four-course set menus, family-style group meals, and soups and entrées served à la carte. 6427-112 Ave., 780-474-5693.

6. Find a curated selection of jewellery, cards, soaps, and crafts from Edmonton artists and designers at Majesty and Friends, a new modern boutique in the area. 6421-112 Ave., 780-244-5004.

7. Hunting for an exciting new read? Browse Mandolin Books’ wide selection of used books, and relax for a while with a cappuccino and fresh-baked good. 6419-112 Ave., 780-479-4050.

8. Visit the childhood home of the popular and controversial media critic at Marshall McLuhan House. The micro-museum contains a collection of family portraits, an intermedia art installation, and more resources on his life and work. 11342-64 St., 780-474-0907.

9. Hit the links surrounded by spruce-lined views at the Highlands Golf Club or unwind in the clubhouse, which offers a stunning view of the river valley below. 6603 Ada Blvd., 780-474-4211.