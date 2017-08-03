When the first Ukrainian pioneers immigrated to Canada 125 years ago, they had no idea they would become such an integral part of Canadian history. Alberta’s Year of the Ukrainian-Canadian celebrates the incredible contributions and accomplishments of generations of Ukrainians, who enriched our province—and Canada in general—with their culture, arts, education, and business. On Ukrainian Day, head to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village to take part in the celebrations! The festivities on August 13 include the best in Ukrainian music and dance, children’s activities, a Ukrainian food festival—where you can taste authentic pyrohy—and, as always, the chance to learn about the early life of these inspirational pioneers.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village | 25 minutes east of Edmonton along Yellowhead Highway (Hwy 16)