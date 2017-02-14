Winter Fun in Edmonton

Embrace the season with these cold-weather activities!

Skate Outside!

Lace up your skates and glide under the stars at one of the city’s free outdoor rinks!

Alberta Legislature | 10820-98 Ave.

Head to the back of the building where part of the grounds has been converted into larger rinks perfect for a pickup game of hockey!

City Hall | 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

The fountain in front of City Hall is converted into a skating rink that features music and light displays. Skate rentals are available.

Victoria Park Oval & IceWay | 12130 River Valley Rd.

Nestled in the River Valley, this protected outdoor rink is the home of the Edmonton Speed Skating Association, but is also open to the public. You can access the IceWay from the oval, which features a 3-loop skating trail that weaves its way through Victoria Park.

Hawrelak Park | 9330 Groat Rd.

Take a turn around the huge frozen pond in Hawrelak Park that is all lit up at night in the winter. There is a heated change room and skate rentals available.

Ski Hills & Trails

Whether it’s the thrill that comes with careening at break-neck speed down the slopes, or the quiet communing with nature that comes from gliding on cross-country skis that you are after, Edmonton can deliver both!

The Edmonton Ski Club (9613-96 Ave.), Rabbit Hill (25512 Township Rd., Leduc County), Snow Valley (13204-45 Ave.), or Sunridge Ski Area (10980-17 St.) will supply you with all the downhill thrills you ache for, while the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club will help you track down some perfectly groomed cross-country trails.

Go Sledding!

Grab a sled (and your inner child) and head to Emily Murphy Park (11904 Emily Park Road), Gallagher Park (97 Ave. and 92 St.), or (2903-113 Ave.) for some of the best tobogganing in town!

—Lindsay Shapka