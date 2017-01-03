WHERE Edmonton’s 2016 Best New Restaurant: Uccellino

Local Chef Daniel Costa’s third restaurant, this modern trattoria and stand-up bar is located next to its sister restaurants, Corso 32 and Bar Bricco, on Jasper Avenue. It is a contemporary, yet cozy, space that serves up classic, simple Italian food. Every dish is thoughtfully constructed, from the quality ingredients to the plating, and there is a fantastic wine list featuring some hard-to-find Italian wines that perfectly complement the food.

According to Costa, each of his restaurants represents the food served in the different, and diverse, regions of Italy. “Each region is kind of like its own little country,” says Costa. Uccellino spotlights the lighter, everyday fare of southern and central Italy.

The menu is divided into Fritti (fried), Crostini and Antipasti (appetizers), Primi (first course, pasta), Secondi (second course, divided into meats and vegetables), Formaggi (cheese), and Dolci (dessert). Try the mouth-watering Beef Carpaccio topped with arugula, lemon, and Parmesan cheese, before digging into the Polpette, tomato-braised pork meatballs with pangrattato (Italian breadcrumbs) and basil. You will also want to try the unique and decadent Olive Oil Cake with Olive Oil Gelato for dessert!

While the restaurant does take reservations, they also keep half of their tables and the stand-up bar unreserved. —Lindsay Shapka

Uccellino | 10349 Jasper Ave. | 780-426-0346

Sun to Thu 5 pm – 10 pm; Fri – Sat 5 pm – 11 pm