What Did You Forget?

You know the feeling. You open your bag and realize you forgot to pack an essential item that you just can’t live without — not even for a few days. Don’t worry though — Edmonton’s local shops have you covered!

FORGOT YOUR RAZOR OR BEARD TRIMMER ON THE BATHROOM SINK?

Grab a new and improved version from the gents at Kent of Inglewood, or head down the street to Whyte (82) Ave. where Barber Ha will be waiting to give you a cut and a shave or beard clean up.

DID YOU LEAVE YOUR MUST-HAVE BEAUTY PRODUCT AT HOME?

Head to Lux Beauty Boutique! Conveniently located on High Street, this local boutique contains the best beauty brands for skin, makeup, and hair!

UH OH! YOU FORGOT YOUR LITTLE BLACK DRESS FOR THE CONFERENCE COCKTAIL PARTY.

Don’t worry — Bamboo Ballroom has got you covered! This fantastic local boutique always has a great selection of dresses for all occasions by local, national, and international designers.

DID YOU LEAVE YOUR PERFECTLY PRESSED DRESS SHIRT FOR UNDER YOUR SUIT HANGING IN THE LAUNDRY ROOM?

Head to Henry Singer in Manulife Place where the expert staff will help you find exactly what you need to look your best.

THAT PERFECT HOSTESS GIFT YOU BOUGHT? YOU LEFT IT SITTING ON THE KITCHEN COUNTER.

Make your way to 104 Street just north of Jasper Ave. for a plethora of great options that will dazzle any hostess! A gift of gourmet, infused olive oil and vinegar from Evoolution will thrill the foodie, while couture chocolate from local Jacek Chocolate will satisfy any sweet tooth. You can also get a fantastic bottle of wine from deVine Wines and Spirits too!

– Lindsay Shapka