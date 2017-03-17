ESO’s Tribute to the Music of Prince

Hailed as “a master architect of fun, rock, R&B, and pop,” Prince was a pop star who defied categories of genre and gender. The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will honour his eclectic and legendary music at A Tribute to the Music of Prince. Conductor Raymond Baril will lead vocalist Mackenzie Green and the ESO in this evening that will highlight the artist’s flamboyant style and showmanship. From “Purple Rain” to “Little Red Corvette,” take in all the colours of this diverse artist’s repertoire!

A Tribute to the Music of Prince | March 20 & 21

Winspear Centre | 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square. | 780-428-1414