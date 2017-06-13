Tour the Capital City

Discover some of the capital’s secrets from the comfort of your bus seat on the new Edmonton Tours! The southwest tour takes you along the beautiful river valley through to the Old Strathcona neighbourhood to learn about the civic politics that shaped the city. And the southeast tour explores the industrious nature of the city, starting with its beginning as a fur-trading fort to its growth into a cosmopolitan complex. Both tours are 90 minutes long, and you can book one or learn more by visiting their website.