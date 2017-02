Innovative and provocative photography showing a vision of “the future” will be exhibited in this show that is a part of InFocus Photo 2017. The diverse techniques of 27 up-and-coming photographers from across Canada — including Curtis Trent, Kevin Tuong, and Laura Grier — will be on display that also takes place during the Exposure Photography Festival. View more details on the exhibit’s website.

InFocus Photo Exhibit | February 7 – 28

Front Gallery | 12323-104 Ave. | 780-488-2952