  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 24th, 2017
where.ca > Alberta > Edmonton > The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

THE-PHANTOM-OF-THE-OPERA-1---Derrick-Davis-and-Katie-Travis---photo-Matthew-Murphy

Photos courtesy of Live Nation

Many are familiar with the emotional tale of The Phantom of the Opera: a beautiful young soprano named Christine becomes the object of obsession for a mysterious, masked musician who hides within the confines of the theatre and goes to great—often dangerous—lengths to make her the star. With a cast and orchestra of 52, this production is one of the largest ones currently on tour and includes Tony Award-winning original costume designs and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous score, including “Music of the Night” and “Masquerade.”

Phantom of the Opera | July 26- August 6 | $35-130
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-855-985-5000

arrow graphic

OUR FULL All across Canada Edmonton COVERAGE

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.