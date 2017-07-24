Many are familiar with the emotional tale of The Phantom of the Opera: a beautiful young soprano named Christine becomes the object of obsession for a mysterious, masked musician who hides within the confines of the theatre and goes to great—often dangerous—lengths to make her the star. With a cast and orchestra of 52, this production is one of the largest ones currently on tour and includes Tony Award-winning original costume designs and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous score, including “Music of the Night” and “Masquerade.”

Phantom of the Opera | July 26- August 6 | $35-130

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-855-985-5000