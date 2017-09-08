Talent Spotlight: Nikolas Ledgerwood

FC Edmonton captain Nikolas Ledgerwood got his start playing soccer in Lethbridge, Alberta, where the leagues were much smaller but the opportunities were greater. “When I was 14, I started to practice with the men’s team who played in the Alberta Major Soccer League, and that’s when I first got into playing at the competitive level,” says Ledgerwood. But when the opportunity arose to represent Canada at the U-15 level in Germany, he realized that playing soccer professionally was his calling. Ledgerwood spent the earlier part of his athletic career overseas and attributes his success to his experiences in Germany. Among the defining moments in his life, he lists, “Getting over to Germany at such a young age, learning a whole new culture, and being offered professional contracts in a soccer country.”

After spending 12 years in Germany, Ledgerwood found himself back in Alberta playing for Edmonton’s professional soccer team. His experiences have allowed him to give back to his community and help out the team as captain. “As a player, I feel like I still have a lot to give,” he says, “and looking down the road I would definitely like to get into a coaching role.” Already he is using his experience and passion to take on more leadership roles by becoming involved with soccer camps and coaching younger players.

When he’s not on the field, Ledgerwood enjoys the amenities that Edmonton offers with his family, including his five-month-old son. “Once immersed in the city, you find a lot of small little corners that you tend to enjoy. I love the river valley with all the walking trails.” Ledgerwood also enjoys the street markets and festivals around the city. “It’s the little things in the city that make it that much more enjoyable to be a part of.”

