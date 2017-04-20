Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s contemporary take on Cinderella — the classic tale of a servant girl’s adventures with a pumpkin carriage, wicked stepsisters, a glass slipper, and a handsome prince — includes an incredible score, jaw-dropping transformations, and some surprising new twists. Be transported back to your childhood while you marvel over Cinderella’s beautiful gown for the ball, the strange but wonderful Fairy Godmother, and beloved songs like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Cinderella | Through April 23 | $30-$106

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-427-2760