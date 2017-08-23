Reynolds-Alberta Museum Exhibit: The McLaughlin Story

Celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary with a look at the evolution of the country’s transportation industry! The newest exhibit at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum, The McLaughlin Story, explores the history of the auto industry and the risk-taking McLaughlin family, who started one of the first major automobile manufacturers in Canada in 1907. Check out more than 20 beautifully restored and as-found McLaughlin and McLaughlin-Buicks, as well as interactive games and tours that will ensure fun for the whole family.

Reynolds-Alberta Museum | 6426-40 Ave., Wetaskiwin