On the Catwalk

A change in weather means a change in fashion, and Western Canada Fashion Week will kick off its 28th season in style. Showcasing over 50 talented local, national, and international designers, stunning runway shows will feature the newest trends in fashion and beauty. Keep an eye out for the young talents breaking out into the fashion scene with the annual design competitions and student showcases. You’ll be inspired to find a hot new look for the upcoming season! For tickets, call 780-420-1757 or visit TIX on the Square.

Western Canada Fashion Week | September 14-23

ATB Financial Arts Barns | 10330-84 Ave. | 780-409-1910