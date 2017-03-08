Making Prints in Edmonton

In collaboration with the SNAP Gallery and print artist Liz Ingram, the University of Alberta Museums is hosting the International Print Exhibition: Canada and Japan, which is organized by the Kyoto Print Exhibition Executive Committee. For the first time in Canada (it was first displayed in Japan in October of 2016), this exhibition will display more than 150 contemporary prints by Canadian and Japanese artists that show the trends and innovations being made in printmaking in both countries. —Lindsay Shapka

International Print Exhibition: Canada and Japan | Through March 25

University of Alberta Museums Galleries at Enterprise Square | 10230 Jasper Ave. | 780-492-5834.