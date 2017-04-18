Local Distilleries and Breweries

GUIDING SPIRITS

Just last year, Strathcona Spirits was the first distillery to open in Edmonton. Ever. In making up for lost time, the distillery has crafted two high-end spirits. The Single Grain Wheat Vodka is made from hard red wheat grown only 23 kilometres from the distillery, and has delightful and subtle notes of vanilla with a light finish. Their Badland Seaberry Gin employs 10 unique botanicals — some juniper is even foraged from the Badlands along the Red Deer River. Find a bottle at Color de Vino or Keg n Cork.

HANSEN HOOCH

Though they opened their doors only last December, Hansen Distillery has a near-century-long history as the family used to make and sell moonshine during the Great Depression. The End of the Line Moonshine is based off that old recipe, and the strong liquor is made in small batches with Alberta-grown wheat. Despite the high alcohol content, the moonshine is surprisingly smooth, making it ideal for anyone craving a pleasant, stiff drink. Stop in the distillery for a tasting and a tour, and admire their grandpa’s old car! You can buy their liquors, including a rye and vodka, at the distillery or Sherbrooke Liquor Store.





IN SAISON

The makers of Edmonton’s original craft lager, Yellowhead Brewery, have introduced some new members in addition to their regular roster. The Remlar Pale Ale, which is a silky-smooth mix of British and American styles, has become a year-round feature, while the Saison Tête Jaune is back this month and will hopefully be in season for a while. First introduced last November, Yellowhead’s Saison features floral and citrus flavours balanced with peppery notes from the Belgian Yeast. Enjoy it on tap at the brewery or head to the website to view a list of pubs tapping it in the city.