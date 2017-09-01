Leading Looks at Simons

Established in Québec in 1840, Simons has a new opportunity for you to access hot designers and its private labels, as they’ve recently expanded in the city with a second location in Londonderry Mall. At one of Canada’s leading fashion retailers for women and men, you’ll find tops, pants, dresses, suits, shoes, accessories, and more—now in a 90,000-squarefoot, two-level space! And you can ensure that every item is the perfect fit by using their tailored services, including alterations, bra fittings, and suit fittings. As you shop, marvel at the incredible art installations that are unique to each store, such as the 50-foot-long Drawn by Desire by Albertan artist and activist Peter von Tiesenhausen, his first-ever corporate commission.