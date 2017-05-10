One of the key disruptors in the art form of landscape painting, Ottawa-based artist Gavin Lynch surprises viewers with juxtaposed styles and elements in his work, such as fluid and sharply delineated forms. In his first exhibition with the Peter Robertson Gallery, Land of the Midnight Sun, Lynch melds memory and imagination in each image. Fans of Steve Driscoll’s work at Peter Robertson last year—where the space was transformed into a lake—will not want to miss this event, as the gallery has a special installation surprise in store.

Land of the Midnight Sun | May 4 – 20

Peter Robertson Gallery | 12323-104 Ave. | 780-455-7479