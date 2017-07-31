Hot Date: Lady Gaga

Calling all Little Monsters—Lady Gaga is ready to hear your “Applause” on her Joanne World Tour! With over 27 million albums and 146 million singles sold worldwide, the self-titled Mother Monster is one of the best-selling musicians of all time and has been honoured with numerous accolades, including six Grammy Awards and Billboard’s 2015 Woman of the Year. With explosive theatrics, dazzling costume changes, and bold stage props, you’ll experience an energetic and unforgettable evening from this pop artist famous for her provocative work and her advocacy for LGBTQ rights. Pick up that “Telephone” to get your tickets and prepare to “Just Dance” the night away!

Lady Gaga | August 3 | $45-$225

Rogers Place | 102 St. & 104 Ave.