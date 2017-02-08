High-Heeled Hit in Edmonton

Struggling to live up to his father’s expectations, Charlie Price is trying to continue the family shoe business when Lola, a fabulous performer, shows up in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Inspired by true events, the Broadway musical Kinky Boots takes you from a failing gentleman’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan, and features songs written by award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper. It is a celebration of the belief that you can change the world when you are willing to change your mind. To date, the musical has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Choreography. Get your tickets here! —Lindsay Shapka

Kinky Boots | February 14 – 19

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-866-540-7469