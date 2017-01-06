Feel the Beat at STOMP

You know you are in for an explosive, electrifying show when the eight members of STOMP hit the stage! This international sensation creates music, rhythm, and humour with commonplace items you would use every day, like lighters, brooms, garbage cans, inner tubes, and hubcaps. Since it was created in England in 1991, the show has garnered multiple awards, rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous television shows worldwide! Buy your tickets here. —Lindsay Shapka

STOMP | January 10 & 11

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-866-540-7469