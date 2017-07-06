Edmonton’s 2017 Best New Attraction Winner: Rogers Place

Congratulations to Rogers Place—our pick for WHERE Edmonton Magazine‘s Best New Attraction for 2017!

Opened in the Fall of 2016 with its first official concert performance by country star Keith Urban, the state-of-the-art Rogers Place is the new home to the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings. In recent months, it’s welcomed top performers from around the world, including Garth Brooks who played nine sold-out shows in February. Out front of the spaceship-like structure, you’ll find the newly relocated and refurbished Wayne Gretzky statue. Inside and set in the floor of Ford Hall, you can view artist Alex Janvier’s gorgeous and complex Tsą tsą ke k’e (or Iron Foot Place)—a 45-feet-in-diameter circular mosaic that honours the land area where Edmonton is located as a historic meeting place. Fans of hockey and top artists from around the world have gathered to view this stunning new arena rejuvenating the downtown core. And with Rogers Place welcoming icons such as Sarah McLachlan, Queen, Bob Dylan, and Lady Gaga in July and August, there are plenty of reasons to visit this incredible attraction over the summer!