Edmonton Opera’s Elektra

After her father Agamemnon is murdered in cold blood, Elektra falls into psychological turmoil and becomes disturbingly obsessed with revenge in Edmonton Opera’s dark season closer, Elektra. As the music follows and marks the fury that unravels her sinister mind, Elektra slowly inches closer to her target: her mother Klytämnestra. The production is sung in German with projected English surtitles, and ESO’s new chief conductor, Alexander Prior, will conduct Richard Strauss’s spine-chilling score. Though revenge is best served cold, you can expect nothing but heat from these powerhouse singers as they retell this tragic tale. —Matthew Stepanic

Elektra | March 11, 14 & 16

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-429-1000