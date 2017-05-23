Dean Brody: Beautiful Freakshow Tour

Ready for a little bit country? Canadian country music artist Dean Brody is on his Beautiful Freakshow tour, and the city’s lucky to be one of the stops. The superstar has numerous awards under his belt, including the 2016 Juno Awards’ Album of the Year for Gypsy Road and several years as the Canadian Country Music Association’s Male Artist of the Year. Soak in the talent as Brody showcases an album that mixes in a little rap and reggae to push some of the preconceptions of country. Joining him are Canadian country singer Madeline Merlo and country group the James Barker Band.

Dean Brody | May 26 | $39.50–$65

Northlands Coliseum | 7424-118 Ave. | 1-855-985-5000