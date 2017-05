With a dedicated fan following that includes celebrities such as Whoopie Goldberg, Jack White, and Madonna, Fluevog Shoes has returned to the capital with a new shop for Fluevogers. For over 40 years, this Canadian shoe designer has been crafting art-deco inspired styles that are as comfortable and functional as they are fashionable. Rush your comfort-craving feet over there as soon as possible: some Edmonton-only, limited-edition shoes (pictured) will be available only while supplies last!