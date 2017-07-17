Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS

You never know what you’ll discover when you attend a Cirque du Soleil performance, and this latest show could top all expectations! Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities pulls you into a strange, Steampunk-inspired world where an ambitious inventor attempts to manipulate the world around him—including time, space, and dimensions. Only this Cirque group could literally turn the world upside down! Get ready to experience a curious new world filled with dazzling effects, stunning set designs, elaborate costumes, and—as always—an impressive display of dance, stunts, and acrobatics.

Kurios | July 20 — August 13 | $43-$258

Northlands | 7424-118 Ave. | 1-877-924-7783