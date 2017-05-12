Chris Hadfield’s Canada 150 Tour

After winning the hearts of people from across the planet with his entertaining videos from space, Colonel Chris Hadfield has become an international (and possibly intergalactic) sensation. Now a retired astronaut, Canada’s first spaceship commander will be sharing stories of the country’s history and future that promise to be out of this world on his Canada 150 Tour. His fun-loving singles—including “In Canada” and “Beyond the Terra”—are sure to give you a patriotic feeling! From the Canadian land and skies to the space beyond, this entertaining evening will have you re-imagining Canada’s role not only on the planet, but in the greater universe.

Chris Hadfield | May 15 | $45 – $79.50

Winspear Centre | 4 Sir Winston Churchill Sq. | 1-800-563-5081