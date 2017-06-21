Chef Spotlight: Shane Chartrand

The Executive Chef of Sage, Shane Chartrand seemed destined to work with food. At a young age, his father taught him how to hunt and fish and respect the great outdoors, and both of his parents taught him a respect for food that has continued into his professional life. “I market myself around the Indigenous background, Indigenous food, and food sovereignty and reverence. Being a good, responsible chef and getting the best ingredients we can,” says Chartrand.

For this chef, that means taking advantage of the Edmonton area’s plethora of farmers and producers and trying to buy local as often as possible. Wandering through a farmers’ market can inspire a future dish. “I like to take ingredients and mess around with them and figure them out in a way that’s interesting,” says Chartrand. “I’m addicted to art. I love painting, music—and food is in the same circle.”

His creativity and passion have propelled him into various projects, including competing in Gold Medal Plates and an episode of Chopped Canada. Chartrand is currently excited to gather with other amazing Canadian chefs during Northern Lands, as well as the REDx Talks Indigenous speaker series in Enoch in July. He also wrote a cookbook titled, MARROW: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine. “It’s story-driven, picture-driven, emotion-driven… There’s no Aboriginal cookbook like it that’s ever been done.”

To get a better sense of Edmonton’s food scene, Chartrand recommends visitors don’t limit themselves. “Take a couple weeks and do a mini food excursion. Have apps here, have a dessert there, try a couple things in one night. Don’t just go to one restaurant and stay there,” he says. If you’re looking for a place to start, try Bar Bricco, the chef’s personal favourite.