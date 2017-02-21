BalletBoyz’s Dance of Life & Death

Ten male dancers unify power and sensitivity in the thrilling U.K. dance troupe, BalletBoyz. The Canadian premiere of this breathtaking work by internationally acclaimed choreographers Javier de Frutos and Pontus Lindberg creates a profound and gripping look into contemporary dance. In this performance, titled Life, the dancers’ superior athleticism create visceral stories that illustrate a conversation around life and death. You’ll walk — or dance — away both moved and provoked to see the world around you in a dynamic new way. Visit Alberta Ballet’s website for tickets.

Life by BalletBoyz | February 24 & 25

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-844-355-9494