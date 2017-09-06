Ask The Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (September/October 2017)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about fall time and shopping in the city!

1. Where would you recommend someone dine before a concert or hockey game at Rogers Place?

I recommend Rostizado, which is a quick walk from the venue. Start with the delicious Queso Fundido and the Gorditas, and then share a platter of slow-roasted chicken and pork. And save room for the house-made Churros!

2. What’s your pick for a great spot to enjoy a local beer?

My favourite spot is Craft Beer Market for a great selection. The fall weather is usually still great to enjoy your drinks on their fabulous rooftop patio!

3. What’s your favourite fall festival?

I always look forward to sharing in the laughs with the fantastic line-up of hilarious comedians at the Edmonton Comedy Festival in October!

4. Where should men and women go to update their looks for the fall season?

My favourite one-stop shop for both men and women is Simons. They have great collections and accessories for any season!

5. Where would you send a traveller who wants a great workout?

My top recommendation is the Fairmont Macdonald’s state-of-the-art health club, where you can play an intense game of squash or racquet ball. If you forgot any of your workout gear, the club has some available to rent. And end your workout with a relaxing massage!

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.